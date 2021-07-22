“My mom was mad at me after my butt enlargement surgery” – BBNaija’s Khloe reveals

Big Brother . star, Abiri Oluwabusayomi popularly known as Khloe, has revealed that her mother was angry after she did her plastic surgery.

Recall that the reality show star was skinny during her appearance as a fake housemate on the BB. 2018 edition, however she underwent a total transformation after her butt enlargement procedure few months ago.

Well, Khloe held a Question and Answer session on her Instagram page recently and a curious fan asked if her mother was mad at her for doing the procedure known as Brazilian Butt Lift (BBL)

“So sorry! I don’t want to seem rude but did your mum get angry when you did BBL?” the fan asked.

In response, Khloe disclosed that her mother wasn’t happy about it but she understands what it means to love one’s self.

She replied, “as a mother she was mad but her child and she understand ‘loving yourself’”

See the exchange below,