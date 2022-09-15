Home ENTERTAINMENT My Mistress Beats Me For Not L!cking Her Private Parts And Sucking Her Breasts – Teenage Housemaid In Delta State Claims
My Mistress Beats Me For Not L!cking Her Private Parts And Sucking Her Breasts – Teenage Housemaid In Delta State Claims

by News
4 views
A maidservant reportedly named  Chidimma claims her madam abuses her almost every night because she refuses to lick and svck her b00bs and private areas in Warri, Delta State.According to SaharaReporters, in a two-minute, 38-second video footage, Chidinma stated that she is from Imo State and that she wishes to return to her parents since she could no longer tolerate the brutality and s3xual assaults of her mistress.

She did not, however, disclose the name of her superior, and as of the time this story was made, efforts to do so had proven fruitless.

Chidinma who spoke in pidgin English said;

“My aunty came to our village and told my parents that she wanted someone who would be taking care of her children because she is not always at home. I agreed to follow her but sometime after we came to Warri, when I wanted to sleep in the night, she would come and wake me up and ask me to suck her private parts and her breasts and if I refused to lick them, she would slap me.

Sometimes if I refused to do it when I was sleeping, she would come to me and march on me with her two legs and ask me to stand up. She would then force me to suck her private parts and I would climb on her to suck her breasts which have chicken pox.

When I finished sucking, she would ask me to bring my torch and insert it in my private parts. But when I could not do it, she forcefully pushed me out, shouting at me and asking why I could not do what she wanted me to do at my age.

I was worried that at my age, this woman wanted to deflower me. My mother never taught me anything like that.

For three months now, whenever I am sleeping in the middle of the night, she would wake me up and force me to do that and when she notices that her children are looking at us, she would shift her body away from me. I am 10 years old but she has made me look as if I am 13 years old.”

Source:-

