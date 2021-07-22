“My life is in danger, some boys want to ki.ll me over a movie I produced” — Actress, Evan Okoro cries out (video)

Nollywood actress and producer, Evan Okoro has alleged that some boys are threatening to kill her over a newly released movie she produced.

The actress took to social media to cry out for help from her colleagues and Nigerians at large.

According to her, the movie is about an app called ‘Bigo’ and the boys threatened to kill if she doesn’t take the movie down because they don’t want it to go viral.

In the videos she shared on her Instagram page, Evan was crying profusely as she accused the men of reporting her to the online platform.

“Guys my life is in danger, I don’t think I’m safe anymore, they want to kill me because of the movie that I produced tittle BIGO *****, they ask me to pull down the movie or they will end my life, that they don’t want the app to go viral….. please I needhelp, am at the police station right now, scared of going back home.” she wrote

Watch the video below,