“My illness made realize that I am born two in one, my body is man but my soul is woman” – James Brown

Nigerian crossdresser, James Brown has taken to social media to note that his recent illness was the beginning of self discovery for him.

The internet celebrity who recently shared a video of himself on the sick bed as he revealed he was down with an unnamed ailment, noted that the illness made him understand a part of his life.

According to the drag queen, he recently discovered he was born two in one, noting that his body is that of a man while his soul and spirit is a woman.

In his words,

“My Recent healing ❤️‍🩹 makes me understand a part of life that I am born two in one ☝️that My body is man 👨 but my soul & spirit is a woman 👩 ❤️‍🩹”.

This is coming after the controversial Nigerian crossdresser, James Brown announced to his fans that he’s set to give his life to Christ and turn a new leaf.

In a video shared on his Instagram page he stated that he made the decision to let go of his old way of life after he was made to see a revelation of heaven while on his sick bed.

James noted that his trip to heaven made him realize how much that God truly loves and wants him to be at peace with everyone.