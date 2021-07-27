Home ENTERTAINMENT My husband is an elder in Redeemed church, High priestess of Olokun deity who was prophetess for 25 years
My husband is an elder in Redeemed church, High priestess of Olokun deity who was prophetess for 25 years

My Husband is an Elder in Redeemed Church, High Priestess of Olokun Deity who Was Prophetess for 25 Years

  • Yeye Lara Fashola-Fanimokun was a devout Christian and prophetess for 25 years before dumping the religion to become a high priestess of Olokun deity
  • The maritime lawyer in a revealing interview with . stated that most Africans have a brainwashed view of traditional practice
  • The lady said that despite coming from a Muslim background and marrying a Christian her religious decision has not affected her marriage

Yeye Lara Fashola-Fanimokun is one lady that has had a thing or two with the three major religious practices in Nigeria – Christianity, Islam and traditional religions.

At the moment, she is currently the Oluase Olokun worldwide and a high priestess of Olokun deity.

Nigerian lady who quit Christianity after 25 years to become a high priestess of a deity makes stunning revelations in new video
Yeye stated that her husband is her biggest support system

She began seeing visions at age 7

Lara was however a Christian and a prophetess for solid 25 years before answering the call to be a high priestess.

The maritime lawyer told . in an exclusive interview that though born into a Muslim family she started seeing visions and could tell future events as young as age 7.

Upon making religious and spiritual investigation, she was told that there is a higher calling upon her life.

Lara said even as a prophetess she still felt amiss until the call to be a high priestess was answered.

The businesswoman said her husband – who is an elder in the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) – has been a great support inspite of the fact that their religions are not the same.

The high priestess lamented that most Africans have a wrong view of traditional religion.

Nigerian man quits Christianity to become an Ifa priest

Meanwhile, . previously reported that a Nigerian man had quit being a christian to become an Ifa priest.

The devout traditionalist said the practice is actually for the advancement of human causes and well-being stressing that it is people who have limited it to a means of seeking fast fame, wealth or wishes.

The tech savvy man who uses an iPhone 11 revealed that his family had disowned him as a result of his traditional practice.

He said it is a taboo for a human being to be used for sacrifice.

