My Hero Academia Releases Special Movie Tie-in One Shot – Screen Rant

While the main My Hero Academia manga continues its darker turn with Deku struggling against Class 1-A, fans get a reprieve from the current arc in the form of a special one-shot story designed to set up the upcoming film, World Heroes’ Mission. Things aren’t any easier just because the tone’s a little lighter, however, as the top trio from Class 1-A are matched up against the new #1 hero, Endeavor.

My Hero Academia: World Heroes’ Mission is the third film in the franchise, and was first teased back in November 2020. With its theatrical release due on August 6 in Japan, this promotional one-shot was released to entice fans into checking it out early. While the situation with COVID-19 in Japan may make for a difficult premiere weekend, both previous films in the series have done exceedingly well at the box office and with critics. The film will see Deku, Bakugo, and Todoroki joining a team of heroes from overseas to stop a villain going by the name of Flect Turn.

The promotional chapter, Endeavor’s Mission, is set just prior to the events of the film, and sees the trio being tested by Endeavor to judge whether they’re worthy of being part of the team. His challenge is a simple one: land a single blow on him within the time limit. Endeavor is no pushover, however, and he won’t go easy on anyone–especially his own son. The manga chapter also shows the boys acquiring the special outfits revealed in previous movie posters, which are said to be stealth suits developed at great expense by the World Heroes Association. A note at the beginning of the chapter establishes that this takes place during their time at Endeavor’s hero agency, an arc covered in the fifth season of the anime. It provides a first glimpse at some important characters new to the film and even includes a small in-joke referencing Deku’s dark current state in the manga, in the form of Deku’s imagined design for his stealth costume.

The chapter was written by Yoko Akiyama, one of series creator Kohei Horikoshi’s assistants who was responsible for promo chapters for the prior films as well. Another promo called Volume World Heroes, which is written by Horikoshi, is set to be distributed at theaters physically to early audiences in Japan. While Akiyama’s chapter was translated and posted to Viz’s Shonen Jump app in the West on the same day, it’s unclear whether or not Volume World Heroes will receive the same treatment, as its limited availability may cause it to be held back. A US release date for the film has not yet been announced, although following on from the success of the Demon Slayer movie earlier this year, it’s likely to see at least a limited theatrical release here as well, even in spite of pandemic-related difficulties.

While the bonus chapter is little more than a prelude to the film, it does make for a nice breather after the intensity of current manga chapters, returning some of the fun that’s been put on hold in favor of plot and character. For fans, this My Hero Academia: World Heroes’ Mission promo chapter will be a must-read if only to get a little more time with their favorite characters as the story continues to slide towards its finale.

