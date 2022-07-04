“My greatest regret is not signing Teni and Patoranking when I had the chance to” – Music executive, Soso Soberekon

Nigerian music executive, Soso Soberekon has disclosed that he regrets not signing popular singers, Teni Makanaki and Patoranking, when he had the chance to.

He made this disclosure during an interactive session with his followers on Instagram when a follower asked for his greatest regret in life.

“What is your greatest regret or decision you didn’t take?” he asked.

In response, the record label owner revealed that he regrets not signing Teni and Patoranking when the opportunity arose.

According to him, Patoranking went the extra mile to get his attention when he was a struggling artiste but he flouted the opportunity and signed another artiste who isn’t doing so well now.

He wrote,

“Why I didn’t sign Patoranking & Teni when I had the chance to, especially Patoranking. He was taking Okada from Ikorodu/Ebute Meta to meet me several times with his demo CD. Begging me to sign him but I couldn’t sign him then, but later signed someone else that Patoranking is 100 times bigger than today.”

In response to another question, Soberokon disclosed that his greatest desire in life is to be married and have kids.

See below,

A while ago, Soberekon took to his Instagram page to harp on the importance of education.



He took to his Instagram page to reveal that he just lost a life-changing appointment because he doesn’t have the required degree. A fan had asked him during a question-and-answer session if school is important for creatives.

Responding, Soso Soberekon said,

“Education is very important and a major plus, I just missed a life changing appointment because I don’t have the required degree. I am going back to school soon, I don’t want to be limited anyway”