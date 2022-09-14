My Government Has Done Extremely Well But I Don’t Know Why Those That Should Talk About It Are Not Doing So – Buhari

Africa

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday declared that his administration has been able to achieve so much since coming into power in 2015 despite limited government resources.

He argued that some of his predecessors who were in power when the government had enough funds from crude oil earnings didn’t even do up to what he has done with infrastructural development.

He also listed security improvement as one of the achievements of his government.

President Buhari however lamented that those who should talk about the achievements of his government are not doing so and he doesn’t know why they are not talking.

Naija News reports the President made the submission on Tuesday in Imo State during an official visit to commission some projects carried out by the administration of Governor Hope Uzodinma.

Buhari however said since those that should are not talking about the achievements of his administration, he has decided to do so himself.

He said: “On the question of insecurity and bandits, the Second Niger Bridge, if Nigerians will reflect; anyway, to be frank with you, I blame the Nigerian elite for not sitting and thinking hard about our country.”

“Between 1999 and 2015 when we came in, I will like people to check the Central Bank and the NNPC. The average production was 2.1 million barrels per day at the average cost of $100 per barrel. So, Nigeria was earning at this time 2.1 million times 100 times the number in those years.

“But look at the state of infrastructure; some of the roads since the good old PTF days. Look at the railway; it was virtually killed. Power, we are still struggling.

“But when we came, it was an unfortunate incident — the militants in the south-south were unleashed; production went down to half a million barrels per day. Again, unfortunately, the cost of petroleum went down from $28 to $37.

“Look at the problem in the north-east. Check with anybody from Borno or Adamawa. How many local governments were in the hands of the government and how many were in the hands of Boko Haram? Bloody fraudulent people, whoever they are; they are fraudulent.

“But now, go and ask the hardworking governor of Borno state — a very hardworking governor. The federal government is in charge now.

“So, in relative terms of time and resources, this administration has done extremely well. I have to say it because those who are supposed to say are not saying it. I don’t know why.”

