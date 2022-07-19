My good friend – Atiku sends message to Peter Obi as he clocks 61

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, on Tuesday sent a birthday wish to the Labour Party, LP, presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

Atiku wished Obi many more years in good health and vitality.

In a tweet, the former Vice President described the former Anambra State governor as his good friend.

He tweeted: “On behalf of my family, I wish my good friend, presidential candidate of the LP, and former Governor of Anambra State, @PeterObi, a memorable 61st birthday celebration. I wish you many more years in good health and vitality. -AA”

bioreports reports that the former Anambra State governor, who was born on July 19, 1961, will clock 61 years on Tuesday.

Obi was Atiku’s running mate during the 2019 presidential election.

However, the former governor dumped PDP for LP in 2022.