“My God will fight for me” – Video vixen, Bolanle finally breaks silence amid marriage crisis

Popular Nigerian video-vixen, Bolanle has finally broken her silence after her husband repeatedly took to social media to drag her following their messy break up.

The now estranged husband of the video-vixen, Lincon took to social media to drag Bolanle to filth and revealed he sent her packing of their matrimonial home.

He alleged that he was a victim of domestic violence in their 6-months marriage. He alleged that Bolanle used to beat him and he only retaliated in self defense.

The mother of one who had kept mute while her ex-husband went on continuous social media rant has finally broken her silence moments ago.

According to her, Lincon’s grievous allegations are mere lies to make netizens believe he’s the victim.

Taking to her Insta-stories Bolanle wrote, “All these lies just to proof to the world you are good man my God will fight for me”.

Bolanle who featured in Zlatan’s hit song, pepperdem married Lincon in an elaborate wedding party in February 2021 and barely 6 months after their union have hit the rock.