Nigerian music star, Ayo Balogun, popularly known as Wizkid, has revealed that whoever he will eventually get married to will be the one to buy the ring and propose to him on both knees.

His view negates the conventional way of a proposal in this clime where the man buys the ring and proposes to the woman he intends to get married to.

The singer, who has fathered three sons from three different women, took to his Snapchat account to make the statement.

The Grammy Award winner said, “Big shoutout to da one ima spend the rest of my life with, whoever you are. U go try with this mad man. By the way, my girl gotta buy me a ring and propose on both knees.” (sic).