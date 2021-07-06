Home ENTERTAINMENT My girl has to buy a ring, propose to me on both knees — Wizkid – bioreports
ENTERTAINMENT

My girl has to buy a ring, propose to me on both knees — Wizkid – bioreports

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
my-girl-has-to-buy-a-ring,-propose-to-me-on-both-knees-—-wizkid-–-bioreports

Wizkid

Wizkid

Nigerian music star, Ayo Balogun, popularly known as Wizkid, has revealed that whoever he will eventually get married to will be the one to buy the ring and propose to him on both knees.

His view negates the conventional way of a proposal in this clime where the man buys the ring and proposes to the woman he intends to get married to.

The singer, who has fathered three sons from three different women, took to his Snapchat account to make the statement.

The Grammy Award winner said, “Big shoutout to da one ima spend the rest of my life with, whoever you are. U go try with this mad man. By the way, my girl gotta buy me a ring and propose on both knees.” (sic).

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Spiderman’s Tom Holland and Zendaya Spotted Kissing, All...

Lily Rabe To Play Betty Gore In ‘Love...

VAL Trailer (2021) Val Kilmer, Amazon Documentary –...

John Lawton Dies: Former Uriah Heep Vocalist Was...

grandson Talks ‘Rain’ From ‘The Suicide Squad’ Soundtrack...

“She is going to cause drama!” Nathan and...

Witcher Prequel Blood Origin Recruits Michelle Yeoh to...

Constellation Buys Stake In Breaking Bad Stars’ Dos...

‘House Of The Dragon’: Milly Alcock & Emily...

“In the end we only regret the chances...

Leave a Reply