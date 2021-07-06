Home ENTERTAINMENT My future wife will propose on her knees before I get married – Wizkid – bioreports Nigeria
Nigerian superstar, Wizkid has disclosed what his future wife must do before he can get married.

The Grammy-award singer gave a shout out to whoever he is going to spend the rest of his life with, although he confirmed he doesn’t know the lady yet.

He said his future wife will have to buy him a ring and propose to him on both knees before they will get married.

His post read: ”Big shoutout to the one I’ll spend the rest of my life with whoever you f*cking are!

“By the way, my girl have to buy me a ring and propose on both knees. You go try with this mad man.”

In the past few days, Wizkid’s ‘Essence’ from his ‘Made in Lagos’ album has topped charts all over the world.

Recall the ‘Ojuelegba’ crooner released Made in Lagos in October 2020.

You’re nothing but Buhari’s children – Seun Kuti shades Wizkid’s fans

