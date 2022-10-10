‘My frown lines are noticeably less deep now!’ Best new retinols for anti-ageing

If there’s one ingredient that skincare experts unanimously agree is the gold standard in anti-ageing, it’s the retinol. The best retinol product can help with all manner of skin concerns, from minimising wrinkles and smoothing texture to helping to control acne.

And the good news is that nowdays there are loads of different formulas that promise to work on every skin type, so you can easily find one that suits you.

What is retinol? A form of vitamin A, retinol is used in serums, creams and toners “because of its ability to speed up skin cell renewal and boost collagen production, so is ideal for improving the look of fine lines and wrinkles,” explains Dr Tatiana Lapa.

The percentage of retinol in products varies. For over-the-counter products, this usually ranges from a starter strength of 0.1% up to a very potent 1%.

If you’re new to it, build up your use gradually, says Dr Tatiana. “Start with a lower formula and only use it every few days, then gradually increase the frequency and strength.”

You should also always use an SPF of at least 30 when using retinol, as it makes your skin more sensitive to the sun.

Want to start using it in your skincare routine? Our OK! testing panel have tried a bunch of recent launches to bring you the best retinols on the market.

The best retinols to shop in 2022 Best retinol for rapid results Kiehl’s Retinol Fast Release Wrinkle-Reducing Night Serum, £68 here

This intensive formula, ideal for experienced retinol users, penetrates 15 layers deep for speedy renewal and promises to soften fine lines in just five sleeps.

This Kiehl’s retinol claims you’ll notice a difference is as little as five days

(Image: Kiehl’s)

Tester Taryn says: “I have used a prescription retinol for over a year, but this has been a game changer in a much shorter space of time. The deeper frown line between my eyes looks far less obvious. There has been a noticeable improvement in my fine lines. I was told by more than one person that my skin was looking fantastic and had I had any work done! My skin is glowing and I feel fabulous!” 5/5

Best high street retinol No7 Pure Retinol 1% Night Concentrate, £37.95 here

No7’s most potent retinol is “clinically proven, even on the appearance of deep wrinkles”. It’s one for seasoned retinol users; No7 recommends following with its Post Retinol Soother (£14.95 here).

No7’s most powerful retinol yet

(Image: No7)

Tester Lisa says: “My skin is definitely smoother and I really noticed a difference on my frown lines. They did not disappear completely but they are noticeably less deep now. It’s unscented; normally I am a big fan of aromatherapy smelling products but the results speak for themselves. I used the Soother afterwards and it kept my skin moisturised.” 5/5

Best retinol for beginners La Roche-Posay Retinol B3 Serum, £40 here

La Roche-Posay Retinol B3 Serum is a great entry level product

(Image: La Roche-Posay)

As well as an 0.3% concentration of retinol, La Roche-Posay’s gentle formula also contains niacinamide (vitamin B3), a free radical-fighting antioxidant that helps promote an even-toned complexion.

Tester says: “This is such a good entry-level retinol. It sinks into the skin beautifully and doesn’t irritate my skin at all. When used as part of my night time skincare routine my skin looks noticeably ‘better’ in the mornings.” 5/5

Best luxurious retinol MZ Skin Hydrate & Nourish Age Defence Retinol Day Moisturiser SPF30, £95 here

A luxe cream with added SPF that allows you to get the benefits of retinol during the day too.

This may be a splurge but it wowed our tester

(Image: MZ Skin)

Tester Sara says: “A gorgeous cream. It feels rich and smooth, like whipped cream, and smells divine. My skin looks smoother, even and plumper. A friend thought my skin looked really silky smooth. It’s a little on the pricey side but I would ask for it as a present because for me it is perfect. A really lovely luxury cream with quick results.” 5/5

Best retinol for glowing skin Olay Regenerist Retinol 24 Max Night Cream, currently on sale for £19 here

A fragrance-free night cream featuring Olay’s rejuvenating retinoid and vitamin B3 complex, plus extra hydrators. Promises results on lines, radiance, firming and uneven skin tone.

Part of the Olay Regenerist range

(Image: Olay)

Tester Karen says: “When I wake up in the morning, my skin has definitely got more of a ‘glow’ to it – it is smoother and has a dewy look. It’s definitely less grey and dry. My husband said I looked ‘rosy and refreshed’ which is a compliment from him! I am really pleased with the results.” 4/5

Best retinol for a fresh-looking face Alpha-H Vitamin A Serum With 0.5 Retinol, £46 here

A gentle overnight serum combining retinol with squalane to plump, firm, soften lines and smooth uneven texture.

This serum worked wonders on our tester’s wrinkles

(Image: Alpha-H)

Tester Kae says: “This was a great product. The smell and feel on the serum was excellent. A little went a long way. It reduced my wrinkles by quite a bit. My sister said my skin looks great. It’s definitely more youthful and fresher than it was before. I’d buy this.” 4/5

Best retinol eye cream Superdrug Optimum Retinol Eye Cream, £14.99 here

You need to be careful about using retinols around the eye area but this contains retinyl palmitate, which isn’t as strong as other retinols and can be used safely for smoothing.

A gentle formula for around the eyes

(Image: Superdrug)

Tester says: “I have reactive skin and tend to break out with small red bumps if my face rejects any of the ingredients – especially around thinner areas like eyes. But I had no problems with this. I’m noticing my makeup stays on better and doesn’t crease as much and the area looks smoother.” 4/5

Best advanced retinol skinSense Double Strength Retinol Night Serum, £36 here

A good option for experienced retinol users

(Image: skinSense)

If your skin is already used to retinol then try this one, which offers a higher 0.6% concentration. The vitamin A is also encapsulated, which means it’s better preserved.

Tester says: “Not a starter formula – I’m used to retinol and even I noticed a tingly feel initially. It takes time to see anti-ageing results from retinol, but this serum has a nice instant smoothing effect which makes me want to keep using it.” 4/5

