My Friend Pedro Ripe for Revenge free-to-play on mobile in August – Stevivor

My Friend Pedro Ripe for Revenge was today announced for a 5 August release on both iOS and Android devices.

Moreover, the game will be free-to-play on both platforms.

“They kidnapped his wife and kids and left him for dead. But it’s going to take more than that to split this banana’s family,” the game’s announce trailer, below, proclaims.

“Help your friend Pedro serve some ice cold revenge, with a sprinkle of bullets on top! My Friend Pedro is back in a brand new mobile adventure of blood, bullets and bananas! Flip and fire your way through 37 action packed levels on foot, on a motorcycle and even on a skateboard. Plan your high caliber choreography for the best scores and, if your skin is tough enough, test your skills in Blood Rush mode.”

Users can pre-register on both Apple and Android stores ahead of release.