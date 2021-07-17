My family will not appear in court – Nnamdi Kanu’s brother gives reason

The family of Nnamdi Kanu, the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB leader has given reason they would be absent in court.

Emmanuel Kanu, the brother of detained leader of IPOB, said until the family gets authentic information about how Kanu was abducted they are not prepared to go to court.

He added that he does not believe in a fair hearing for the Biafran leader as only those from ‘Fulani Extraction’ are given fair hearing in Nigeria.

Emmanuel, speaking to the Nation, said, “Until there are calcifications concerning his extraordinary rendition, we (immediate family members) are not prepared to come to court. ”

According to him, they should be talking about releasing Kanu and not coming to court.

Nnamdi Kanu: Nigerian govt reveals kind of treatment IPOB leader will get



“You do not expect to see us in court when it was clear that our son, father and brother was abducted.

“In the history of this country, there’s never been a time anybody was ever given a fair hearing except you are coming from the Fulani extraction. It’s only the Fulanis that get a fair hearing. It is as simple as that,” Emmanuel said.

Meanwhile, Aloy Ejimakor, lawyer to Nnamdi Kanu, has insisted that there will be no trial for the Biafra agitator.

Ejimakor stated that no trial would be held due to the manner in which Kanu was rearrested and repatriated to Nigeria.