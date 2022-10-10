‘My eyelashes are so long now, I don’t need falsies!’ Five lash serums that really work

Mascara, false eyelashes and professional lash lifts and extensions are great ways to enhance the eyes, but what if you want to improve the look of your lashes more naturally? That’s where using one of the best lash serums can really make a difference.

Eyelash serums usually contain a blend of vitamins, proteins and hydrating ingredients to strengthen and condition the hairs, and to stop them from falling out as quickly. They’re to be brushed on the lash line, usually at least once a day, and you’ll need to be patient – it often takes a minimum of 4-6 weeks to start seeing results.

Lash serums can help your eyelashes to grow longer and stronger

(Image: Getty)

Once quite a niche beauty product, there are now plenty to choose from with something for every budget, from Meghan Markle’s £89 favourite to a new £11 formula that claims to improve lash density by 72%. To see which ones REALLY work, we sent some out to our beauty testing panel, and asked them to use them every day for at least six weeks before reporting back. Here are the ones that got five star reviews from our testers…

Best eyelash serums for 2022 NakedCo Naked Lash, £24 here

Tester Margaret says: “This product worked wonders and greatly improved the length and thickness of my sparse lashes. I have used another product which didn’t improve my lashes like this did. I will definitely buy it and hope my lashes stay in the condition they are in now.”

This NakedCo lash serum got a five star review from our tester

(Image: NakedCo)

Sa-Lih Lash & Brow Growth Serum, currently on sale for £12.99 here

Tester Sonia says: “I have the tiniest lashes and this serum has given me such long lashes. Honestly, I’m super impressed. No need to buy falsies any more! My sister said my lashes are long enough that I don’t need them!”

Tatti Lashes Lash Serum, £37 here

Tester Megha says: “This has made a huge difference to my lashes. They definitely look healthier, stronger and thicker. The formula is really lightweight, and it works as a lash primer as well, before applying mascara. My sister said she could see the difference in my lashes – she said they look longer and healthier. This serum has significantly improved my lashes, and it’s now part of my daily beauty routine.”

Our tester’s lashes after using the Tatti Lashes Lash Serum for six weeks

(Image: OK!)

RevitaLash Advanced Eyelash Conditioner, £89 here

Beauty editor Laura says: “RevitaLash says you need to apply this every night for at least six weeks before you can expect to see results, but I noticed a difference in under a month, and after three months my lashes looked thicker and reached up to my eyebrows. I was getting compliments on them on an almost daily basis, even via Zoom, and one of my colleagues told me she thought I had been for salon extensions. Sure, it’s an expense, but I now wouldn’t be without RevitaLash.”

These three serums also get the thumbs up from us and our testers

(Image: Sa-Lih, RevitaLash, The Eyelash Emporium)

The Eyelash Emporium Stunt Double Lash Growth Serum, £10.99 here

Tester Tracy says : “My lashes appear healthier with less lash fall, and I have noticed that my lashes are definitely stronger. They look great now, even without the need for mascara if I wanted. I would buy this product because I have noticed a difference in the feel and look of my lashes, and it continues to improve.”

