my-daddy,-davido-screams-like-a-child-as-he-shows-up-in-his-rolls-royce-at-dad’s-us-house-for-the-first-time

Some new videos shared by Davido has made some fans come to the conclusion that the superstar is still a daddy’s boy

The clips shared on his Instastory channel captured the moment he showed up at his dad’s US house in his recently acquired Rolls Royce

An excited Davido couldn’t stop screaming out his father’s name who was driving out of the compound in a different car

Singer Davido is gradually picking up from the events of the past few weeks and this is evident by recent posts that have been sighted on his social media page.

The music star who is currently in Atlanta, US, recently paid a visit to his father’s house and he couldn’t help but share the adorable moment on his Instastory.

Davido visits dad in his Rolls Royce.

Apparently, the singer was visiting his dad with his Rolls Royce Cullinan car for the first time since he made the super expensive purchase.

Upon sighting his billionaire father, an excited Davido was heard saying:

“That’s my daddy right there. Daddy, daddy!”

Another portion of the video captured the moment the singer drove behind his dad who was also heading out in his own car.

Watch the video as sighted on social media below:

Fans react

As expected, the video was an entirely different side of Davido that many fans had not seen. Read what some of them had to say below:

hendrixmrbase said:

“Daddy was like “lmao. This boy.”

whatever_teepha_wants said:

“See d way he dey shout daddy like omomo.”

_success_raphael said:

“Omo no matter how your accent tush, your ‘daddy’ is always ‘daddy’”

l.tobiloba said:

“I just like this dude, you can’t hate on him. He’s too pure and kind-hearted.”

blackish_69 said:

“Is the daddy daddy in Nigerian accent for me.”

