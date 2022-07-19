Home Uncategorized “My country has zero value for human lives” – Nigerian singer Yemi Alade
"My country has zero value for human lives" – Nigerian singer Yemi Alade

Popular Nigerian singer, Yemi Alade, has shared her thoughts on the lack of value for human lives in the country.

Taking to her verified Twitter handle on Tuesday morning, July 19, Yemi Alade noted that her country, Nigeria, has zero value for the lives of its citizens.

She bemoaned the lack of good and affordable medical care. According to her, many Nigerians are walking around with underlying diseases and conditions that eventually manifest under stress.

“What is your Country’s value for human life? Mine is zero. I wish we had better and affordable medical care in Nigeria! So many people walking around with underlying diseases and conditions that eventually manifest under stress”, she wrote.

In other news, Yemi Alade has warned social media users against comparing their lives with people they see online.

The self-styled ‘Mama Africa’ speaking in a video shared on social media, said there is no joy in comparison and people should stop using what they see online as a yardstick for their lives.

According to the 33-year-old singer, if someone wants to be constantly sad, they should spend endless hours scrolling through their Instagram feed and seeing pictures of people doing fun things and travelling on vacations.

She asserted that people should stop this and instead, introspect into their own lives and look at their growth and how far they have come.

