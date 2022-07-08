“My church was not demolished” – Prophet Odumeje (Video)

Controversial Anambra-based clergyman, Prophet Odumeje, has dismissed reports that his church, Mountain of Holy Ghost Intervention and Deliverance Ministry, was demolished.

It was earlier reported that the church located in Bida Road, Fegge, Onitsha, Anambra State, was demolished by the Anambra State Government (ANSG) task force on Thursday, July 7, and a video capturing the moment the building was taken down was shared online.

Anambra State Governor, Soludo, also confirmed the demolition in a statement signed on his behalf by his Chief Press Secretary, Christian Aburime.

It was stated that the church and other buildings were demolished because they were built on Fegge waterways.

The statement read,

“Following the expiration of the more than two weeks notice beginning from April 2022 served on developers and building owners who built several illegal structures along the waterway in Fegge and environs within Onitsha, Anambra state government has begun demolition of such structures. The exercise which is being carried out by a joint government task force, commenced the exercise from Bida Road by Modebe Avenue, Fegge Onitsha. The affected buildings include Mountain of Holy Ghost Intervention Deliverance Ministries, shops and other perimeter fences. The structures were marked since April, 2022 and all developers and building owners were served notice to remove such illegal structures.”

However, the clergyman has now come out to dismiss reports that his church was demolished, tagging it as fake news.

According to him, it was the security house close to the church that had been destroyed and not his church building.

A post on the church’s official Facebook page reads,

“Lion Family No Fear: Prophet Odumeje’s Church was never Demolished. Only the Securty/Store bulding beside the Drainage System. What shall it Profit you to be spreading Fake Rumours.”

Watch video below,

