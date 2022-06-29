My certificates are missing – Tinubu’s running mate, Kabiru Masari

Tinubu’s running mate, Kabiru Masari has revealed that his original certificates are missing.

Masari in documents submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) , deposed to an affidavit on the loss of his primary and secondary schools certificates.

This is coming amid controversy over Presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu’s primary and secondary school certificates

In the sworn affidavit for ‘Loss of Some Original Documents’ obtained from Divisional Police Headquarter, Wuse Zone 3, Abuja attached to the particulars he submitted to INEC, Masari said that in January 2021, while on transit within Wuse, Area FCT, Abuja, he lost his Certificate of Grade 2 Certificate from Katsina Teachers College and First Leaving Primary School Certificate issued by Masari Primary School, Katsina State, (1972-78).

The affidavit read;

“Ibrahim Kabiru Masari, male, Muslim, Nigerian citizen of Abubakar Rimi Crescent, National Assembly Quarters, Apo, FCT– Abuja, declare an oath and state as follows:

“That I am the above-named persons and bonafide owner of the under-listed documents. That sometimes in January 2021, while on transit within Wuse Area, FCT– Abuja, I discovered that my original Certificate of Occupancy of plot NoKT 17522, GRA Katsina Estate; Certificate of Kaduna State Development Centre from 1994-95; Grade 11 Certificate from Katsina Teachers College from 1979-83 and First Leaving School Certificate issued by Masari Primary School Katsina State from 1972-78 got lost. That all efforts made to trace the documents proved abortive hence this affidavit. That this affidavit is required for record purpose and for all authorities and persons concerned to take note.”