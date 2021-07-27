“MY Benz Landed in Lagos, and they looted everything inside” – Speed Darlington cries out. (Video)

Popular social media sensation, Speed Darlington, has taken to his page to cry out after his ‘Benz’ was looted dry in Lagos.

Speed Darlington’s car recently arrived on the shores of Nigeria, but the auto-parts he’d kept in his boot were stolen and the car was also badly dented.

Sharing the video, he wrote ;

My Benzo is in Nigeria and they have looted everything inside the trunk.

As you can Imagine my mood was quite fucked up yesterday starting from when I discovered that I have been looted, on my way coming back to the island police stop me begins to ask me to get out of the car for no reason I asked him for what? & why he said because he said so; no probable cause he begins to search me Wallet. When he find no weed to use to extort me he give me back my wallet still never telling me what I’ve done then begins to beg me for hundred dollars why should I fucking give you hundred dollars for what?what did you do for me? This happened after he already discovered the contents of my wallet. “We are here providing safety” safety my ass I hear they run away when bad boys show up. One step forward three steps backwards I collect small money from Istanbul Turkey for show now I’m gonna fix my bumper and tail light 🤷🏿‍♂️.

