The General Overseer of The Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye has condoled with the family of the late founder of Synagogue Church of All Nations, Prophet T.B Joshua.

Joshua died on June 12, 2021 and was buried on July 9, 2021.

Adeboye’s condolence was contained in a letter he personally signed to the wife of the late popular televangelist, Evelyn, dated July 6, 2021.

The RCCG General Overseer said he joined millions of people worldwide to register the church’s condolence with her on the passing of her husband.

He said he believed he would meet Joshua at the feet of the Lord Jesus on the resurrection morning.

Adeboye said, “We want to join millions of people across the globe to register our condolence with you on the passing of your husband, Temitope Joshua.

“We take solace in the Lord, believing that we shall meet again at the feet of our Lord Jesus, on the resurrection morning.”

He prayed for the family that Joshua left behind.

Adeboye said, “We therefore pray for you, your children and the entire church that the Lord will uphold all of you and such untimely death shall cease in our midst in Jesus’ mighty name.”