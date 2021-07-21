My associates and I not into money rituals, says Obi Cubana – The Nation Newspaper

By Ekaete Bassey

Popular business mogul and nightlife boss, Obi Cubana, has squashed insinuations that his allies and associates are products of money ritual.

The most talked-about socialite explained that his “boys” as he described friends and associates are hardworking businessmen, thriving in their various endeavours.

The recent burial ceremony of the business mogul’s mum which took place over the weekend in Oba, Anambra State witnessed a top display of affluence as allies and associates of Obi Cubana were deeply involved in money splash of different curriencies.

A great show of affluence that resulted in topic of discourse among Nigerians of various age grades while some have insinuated only ritualist can throw money around the way they did at the funeral of the socialite’s mum.

Reacting, Obi Cubana insisted that his friends and allies made their money the legal, right way as he noted he had helped several of them become billionaires which is something he takes pleasure doing.

According to Obi Cubana, critics are there to serve a purpose in one’s life however, when convinced about doing and being on the right track; never get swayed by what they say.

The Cubana Group Chairman made the clarification in a lengthy statement titled: “Obi Cubana speaks” which was posted by Joe Igbokwe, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC, via his Facebook page.

He said:”I want to state this clearly, I am not the talking type or Social media interest free person”

“Many have questioned the type of boys and friends I have, to me, I hardly address anyone as my boy because we are all boys to God Almighty.

“I don’t have any boy who is into rituals, if you are my boy or my man because I like to address my boys as my men, it means you are working hard and you made your money in a clean way.

“In 2013, I pushed 53 uneducated Oba boys into the market to learn trading. In 2017, I withdrew all of them from their Ogas and settled all of them with 3million Naira each and paid for their shops.

“I linked 40 of them into importation and made them use my name and platform to import goods into the country. After two years, I checked on them how they were doing and find out some had issues and I supported them again to stand.

“I am happy today that out of the 53 men, 38 are billionaires while the rest are in the level of a millionaire.

“In 2018, I took 100 educated men out of streets and introduced them to the white men for business and today there are billionaires in dollars.

“They also help me in their capacity when I require their help. All their friends both Nigeria and outside patronises me.

“I am into hotel and club business and I have so many businesses I am brand ambassadors too. I have alliance with spirit drinks and wines, I am brand to many businesses in the world.

“It gives me joy to see my men do well, none of my hotel managers in Nigeria can small poverty, I encourage them to raise others from their local communities. I have never sacked a worker due to misconduct, I bring you in and speak to you the way you will understand.

“I have this understanding that we should allow the stubborn people to exist and cool headed people to exist and we make use of them when their need arises.

“I don’t believe in the supremacy of power rather I believe in the fair share of power and authority and allow everyone to feel belonged.

“I have many uncountable people through my hotel business, I have encouraged many, I have made a lot of friends millionaires and billionaires because it gives me joy.

“Seeing them throw money around gives me happiness and they know, so anytime they are with me, they show such attitude of throwing money to please me.

“Yes, I will gift 1 million to 300 Oba boys to start up business and link them up too to make it.

“I have a lot of friends and associates and we are like brothers to each other. We love and encourage one another in good and bad as you have seen in my case that all of them came massively to support me.

“Critics is normal and they are there to say what they want to say but when you are doing the right thing, you don’t listen to what people say. If I have my way, I will also help those criticising me.

“A lot of non Obas will still benefit from me because I am still in the business of making people great.

“Cubana Chief priest is my man and he is a jolly fellow. People mistake him for me, I am Obi Cubana and he is my Chief priest I hope you understand it now.

“I am not into politics and I don’t have interest in it till tomorrow. I respect those in politics because they carry power. Lol hahaha.

“My advice is they should identify talents and make them great, don’t have any fear of who betrays you tomorrow, just make men and move, if they remember good if not be happy that they made it through you.

“I didn’t ask my boys/men for donations or help, I didn’t also ask my friends for help or donations they did that on their own and I appreciate their efforts.

“Gradually ala Igbo ga adinma.”