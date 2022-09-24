Home ENTERTAINMENT ‘My 69-Year-Old Grandmother Is Having An Affair With A 23-Year-Old Guy’
‘My 69-Year-Old Grandmother Is Having An Affair With A 23-Year-Old Guy’

A lady has taken to social media to reveal that her 69-year-old grandmother is having a thing with a 23-year-old guy.She made this known in a recent post that she made on the popular social media platform, Facebook as she sought advice on how to handle the situation.

The post that she made reads;

“Dear Auntie Momoza. Please keep me anonymous. My grandmother is 69 and her husband died last year. Both of them were teachers until they retired. Since my grandfather died my grandmother is kinda weird.

She has been spending time with some Polo driver who’s just 5 years older than me. I’m 18 this year. She posts videos smoking hubbly and doing things I should be doing on her WhatsApp status.

Sometimes she drives the Polo and play loud amapiano. I told mom and her sisters and they told me to leave their mother alone. I’m scared that one day I’ll see a video of her twerking on WhatsApp. I can’t even make friends in the area because I’ll be a laughing stock. They call her Gog’Cardi B 🙆‍♂️🙆‍♂️. Please help me out with this challenge I’m facing.”

