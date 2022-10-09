My 5-year-old Sons Like My Dirty Songs Very Much – KiDi

Dennis Nana Dwamena, better known by his stage as KiDi, is a prominent afrobeat musician from Ghana. He recently said that his 5-year-old son Zayn is madly in love with his explicit music.

The “little one” responds to these songs with such joy and fervor, according to KiDi, even though he is unable to understand what the lyrics are saying.

The signed Lynx Entertainment artist admitted that he frequently does not prohibit his son from listening to such music and that his main goal is to let him “fly free.”

KiDi went on to say that he finds it odd because his son’s favorite song is also the dirtiest music he has ever heard.

“He likes my dirty songs very much, although he cannot grasp what I’m trying to say. Also, his favourite song is the dirtiest song I’ve ever heard in my life, that is Chris Brown’s ‘Go Crazy’. It gets worse when he watches the music video. He picks up the remote and always want to go ahead and watch that song. At his age, I think he is enjoying himself and I don’t want to clip his wings that much. I just allow him to enjoy himself. There is no rule book to parenting. I’m just taking it day-by-day,” KiDi told Andy Dosty on HitzFM.

Here is what he said when asked why he produces explicit songs “You don’t always think about the kids. Sometimes think about the adults too.” If you know KiDi very well, you must aware of his “Send me nudes”, “Touch it”, “Bad things” Songs.

