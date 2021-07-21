MX Player releases the trailer of Chhatrasal, Ashutosh Rana plays Aurangzeb in the opus historical drama – Bollywood Hungama

The trailer of Ashutosh Rana and Jitin Gulati starrer period drama Chhatrasal is out and it is nothing but genius. Ashutosh will be seen playing Mughal emperor Aurangzeb who gets attacked by Maharaja Chhatrasal of Bundelkhand in the backdrop of 1649. The story narration is given by immensely talented actress Neena Gupta who is seen in the trailer too.

The series is filled with heavy war scenes, bloodshed, and VFX brilliance. The film is centered around Aurangzeb’s cruel and unjust rule. The actor is back with his villain self with Chhatrasal and seems a treat to watch. Watch the trailer below:

The king of negative roles, Ashutosh Rana is glad that he is back to what he knows best and also tries his hands at a historical movie. Actor Jitin Gulati who plays Maharaja Chhatrasal of Bundelkhand is in complete awe of our rich history and wishes that audiences like their attempt at immortalizing the uncelebrated fighter. Chhatrasal is directed by Anadii Chaturvedi along with supporting cast of Vaibhavi Shandilya, Manish Wadhwa, Anushka Luhar and Rudra Soni. The series will go live on MX Player from July 29.

