mwendwa:-what-will-happen-if-gor-mahia-and-afc-leopards-don’t-toe-fkf-line

The federation boss maintains he will not bend rules to suit K’Ogalo and Ingwe, warning of more sanctions

Football Kenya Federation President Nick Mwendwa has warned he will not hesitate to unleash more punishment on Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards if they continue to “misbehave”.

On Sunday, the federation moved to punish the two Kenyan giants after they decided to skip the eagerly awaited Mashemeji derby at Thika Stadium demanding their money from monthly grants and also prize money for playing in the final of the FKF Shield Cup.

In the punishments, FKF deducted three points each from both teams, fined AFC Leopards Ksh 6 million for being the home team and Gor Mahia Ksh 4 million for being the away team, and further banned the club’s bosses – Dan Shikanda and Ambrose Rachier – for two weeks pending a decision by the disciplinary committee.

Mwendwa has told Goal he will not hesitate to unleash more punishment on the two teams including being relegated to the lower-tier division if they don’t follow the law like other teams in the top-flight.

What has been said?

“We must respect the law, and the teams must also respect the rule of law, if they don’t behave and toe the line, then they should expect more from the federation,” Mwendwa told Goal.

“We cannot bend the law just because they are affecting Gor Mahia or AFC Leopards, all teams in the league must respect the laws of the game, and these two are not an exception, the law cuts across the board, whatever punishment we give to Bandari or Nzoia, or even KCB, is the same punishment Gor and AFC must face.

“Gor and AFC must wake up now and toe the line, they must follow the law, and there is no shortcut about that.

“I want to be very clear, if they don’t honour their next two matches, I will kick them out of the league, those are the rules, not my rules, all the teams in the league are the same, we saw Sony Sugar relegated because they missed three matches, so the same rule will be applied to the two.”

Mwendwa has also challenged the two clubs to wake up and compete with the best teams in Africa in terms of management and financial stability.

“It is a shame that Gor and AFC have refused to build themselves as a brand in Africa despite being around for many years, they should make themselves big and compete with teams like Al Ahly,” Mwendwa continued.

“The teams cannot be ashamed of themselves, they have six bank accounts, they don’t have a stable and reliable bank account, sometimes even giving them money is a problem, and sometimes they will tell you they want the money in cash, why should such teams operate like this?”

AFC Leopards are scheduled to take on Nairobi City Stars in their next league assignment on Tuesday while Gor Mahia will be up against Kakamega Homeboyz on Wednesday.

