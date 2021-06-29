MWC 2021: Samsung shows off One UI watch experience, but no new hardware – The Indian Express

Home Technology Tech MWC 2021: Samsung shows off One UI watch experience, but no new hardware

The next Galaxy watch will the first smartwatch to support the new Wear platform developed by Samsung and Google.

Samsung revealed the new user interface for its next-generation Wear OS smartwatch at Mobile World Congress, but did not reveal the next Galaxy Watch 4. However, it did announce that the new hardware is coming later in the summer.

During a virtual event on Monday, the company confirmed that it will be adding the user interface found on its smartphones to bring a more unified experience on watch and phone. The South Korean company demonstrated what the actual software will look like. It showed how settings on your smartphone will mirror those on your watch. The experience, it says, will be seamless. So when you download an app on your smartwatch, it will automatically download and install on your watch. If you block contacts on your phone, those blocked numbers will be synced with your smartwatch.

Samsung also teased new integrations with apps like Starva, Adidas Running, and Spotify, the latter of which will bring offline playback to Wear OS. The company also said that it will open its watch face design tool to Google developers, allowing them to create, unique watch faces.

It has been known that Google has combined its Wear OS platform with Samsung’s Tizen. The announcement was made during the annual Google I/O last month. The new platform will focus on faster performance, longer battery life, and the developer community. It will also support up to 30 per cent faster apps.

Sadly, Samsung didn’t share much about the next Galaxy Watch 4 hardware. Rumours and leaks have revealed enough about the potential Apple Watch competitor from Samsung, the world’s biggest smartphone maker. Samsung usually announces new smartwatches during its Unpacked event in late July or early August. This year, the company could debut the Galaxy Fold 3 and Galaxy Flip 2 alongside the Galaxy Watch 4. Samsung’s next-generation smartwatch is expected to have a circular edge-to-edge display and will be powered by a 5nm processor.



