mva-govt’s-fall-fresh-blow-to-opposition’s-stall-bjp-efforts

NEW DELHI: The fall of Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra government is a major setback for the opposition bloc that had made the tripartite arrangement between ideologically disparate parties as a test case for a nationwide formula to stall the Modi-led BJP.

Not only was the alliance doing well electorally, but it was also looking to shut the doors on BJP on its ideological aggression, until the rebellion in Shiv Sena scuppered the two-and-a-half-year-old experiment.

The anti-BJP players felt the arithmetic of votebanks could overcome the problems of ideological chemistry, in a bid to counter BJP. Maharashtra was the biggest of such initiatives in the opposition’s desperate search for the antidote to a rampaging BJP powered by hardline majoritarianism. The forerunner to Maharashtra was Bihar in 2015 and Karnataka, where in 2013

Congress

and JD(S) came together to beat the single largest party BJP, though they were ideologically compatible outfits.

In the post-2019 politics, which has revolved around the ever-ascendant BJP, the rival experiments have been dogged by doubts if they could weather the no-holds-barred BJP politics which, the opposition alleges, involves largescale defections and misuse of agencies. The Maharashtra failure has again put a question mark on the resilience of BJP’s rivals.

There are already speculations about the fate of the JMM-Congress government in Jharkhand.

Maharashtra will still be watched nationally, but this time for whether the partnership between NCP, Congress and Shiv Sena survives out of power. The alliance is likely to be much enfeebled as Sena will face an existential threat owing to BJP’s gambit to put rebel Eknath Shinde in the chief minister’s chair. It will have a serious bearing on future elections as Maharashtra has 48 Lok Sabha seats.

For the anti-BJP bloc, the conundrum remains the search for a plank to push back the ruling party. The attempts to highlight a weak economy, a scary unemployment situation and even failures on the governance front such as Chinese incursions, Covid-time internal displacement, demonetisation and farm laws have failed to either resonate with people or to create a critical mass to thwart the BJP challenge.

While some regional parties have managed to counter the BJP surge, Congress has been the weak link in this struggle. To the exasperation of the opposition, BJP has refused to be bogged down by the plethora of negatives, and has instead focused on consolidating power, even by toppling governments that have optics-wise been off-putting.

The BJP operation in Maharashtra is a continuation of that ruthless pursuit of power, even as it has again underlined the opposition’s continued failure to find an antidote.

