mustangs-fall-to-a’s-in-mink-north-battle

Jul. 6—The Clarinda A’s pelted St. Joseph for 11 hits and three home runs, building their leading atop the MINK North with a 13-3 win Monday in Clarinda, Iowa.

All three Mustangs (13-11) pitchers allowed at least three runs in the loss. Starter Austin Brooks allowed three in three innings, while Tyler Boyett followed with five runs in one inning. Jay Greco surrendered four earned runs.

Isaiah Marquez led Clarinda with a pair of home runs and three RBIs. Taylan Mullins-Ohm had two hits and three RBIs of his own, including one home run. Three other A’s tallied multi-hit games.

With a lead in his pocket, A’s reliver Cameron Hood allowed just one hit in 3.1 innings of relief.

St. Joseph was limited to just six hits on the night. Cole Slibowski went 2-for-3 with one run and one RBI, upping his average to .328.

Jake Grauberger, Sean O’Malley, Coleman Fenton and Dakota Spicer also added hits. Grauberger and Fenton scored one run each.

St. Joseph, which is 1-4 in July, will have Tuesday off before hosting Chillicothe on Wednesday.

