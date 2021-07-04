(CNN) Megan Fox’s kids steal the spotlight, Heidi Klum gives a standing ovation and CNN’s Dr. Sanjay Gupta hosts “Jeopardy!” These are the must-watch videos of the week.

Unexpected guests

Megan Fox’s kids derailed her efforts to promote her upcoming film “Till Death” on NBC’s “Today” by sneaking into the background of her live TV interview. Fox laughed off the incident, joking that the three boys don’t listen to her “at all.”

The Golden Buzzer

Quick-change artist Léa Kyle earned the “golden buzzer” from judge Heidi Klum for combining fashion and magic in an impressive “America’s Got Talent” performance.