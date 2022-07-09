must-bring-in-system-of-education-rooted-in-indian-values:-pradhan

NEW DELHI:

Education minister

Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday called for developing forward-looking, world class institutions to work on the principle of “student-first, teacher-led” learning while

education leaders

from across the country resolved to transform India into an equitable and vibrant knowledge society.

Delivering the valedictory address at the three-day Akhil Bhartiya Shiksha Samagam (ABSS) at Varanasi, Pradhan said, “Components of

NEP

such as

multi-modal education

, Academic Bank of Credits, Multiple Entry-Exit, Skill Development will prove to be milestones in the direction of student first -teacher led learning.”

“We must bring in a transformative education system rooted in Indian values, thoughts and sense of service. NEP 2020 gives us the direction and path for decolonizing our education and achieving aspirations, creating pride in our languages, culture and knowledge,” he said.

The minister exuded confidence that universities will play an important role in preparing entrepreneurial society and building job-creators. “Our higher education should be for the student and by the teacher. Our administration shall do everything to support the teachers in meeting aspirations of our youth,” he said.

The summit brought more than 300 heads of institutions together to brainstorm different aspects of NEP-2020 implementation and solutions that are being worked out by higher education institutions (HEIs).

The summit witnessed 11 sessions, including nine thematic sessions and two exclusive sessions on sharing success stories and best practices of NEP 2020 Implementation.

The deliberations covered themes like holistic and multidisciplinary education; enhancing quality and access by use of technology; promoting an ecosystem for research and innovation; providing co-location to the industry R&D units for promoting experiential learning through internship promotion; and promotion of Indian languages and Indian knowledge systems.

