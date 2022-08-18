Home Uncategorized Muslims Muslims Ticket: APC Denies Removing Adamu  
Muslims Muslims Ticket: APC Denies Removing Adamu  

by News
The All Progressives Congress (APC), has revealed that there is denied plan to remove the national chairman of the party, Abdullahi Adamu.

The ruling party said this in reaction to reports that there is a plot to oust Adamu over Muslims Muslims Ticket.

Reacting to the development the spokesman for the party, Felix Morka, on Wednesday, said reports of the purported plan are sponsored by the opposition.

Morka said the opposition is “unnerved by the remarkable achievements of Senator Adamu since assuming office as the national chairman”.

According to him, “Our party and leaders are currently focused on the important task of building a strong and vibrant electoral campaign ahead, and will not be distracted by boring chirps of idle speculators,” the APC spokesman said.

“The opposition PDP is quite welcome to continue to dissipate its energies on innuendoes and chasing after phantom plots in APC rather than concentrate on mending its broken and acrimonious house.

“The national working committee of our party stands united under Senator Adamu’s leadership as national chairman with the singular commitment to winning the next general election.”

