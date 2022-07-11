Muslim-Muslim ticket: ‘Tinubu made mistake, God is against choice of Shettima’ – Primate Ayodele

The Leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, on Monday, faulted the Muslim-Muslim ticket of the All Progressives Congress, APC, presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu.

Primate Ayodele said Tinubu made a huge mistake by settling for a Muslim-Muslim ticket with the selection of former Borno State Governor, Kashim Shettima as his running mate.

He warned that God has rejected the Muslim-Muslim ticket in Nigeria because it’s an anti-Christian agenda.

In a statement released by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, Primate Ayodele said a Muslim-Muslim ticket is against the plan of God for Nigeria.

Primate Ayodele also noted that Shettima as vice president will not bring anything good to Nigeria because God is totally against the ticket.

He said: “APC’s Muslim-Muslim ticket is an Islamic and jihadist agenda that God is against for Nigeria. This is also an attempt to silence Christians in Nigeria and it will lead to a serious religious crisis in the country.

“APC has committed a very big blunder, God will not support the APC for this mistake, it’s against the plan of God for the prosperity, unity, and strength of Nigeria tomorrow.

‘’Senator Kashim Shettima as the vice president will not bring anything good to Nigeria, God rejects Muslim-Muslim ticket for Nigeria.”