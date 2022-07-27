muslim-muslim-ticket-strategy-to-win-presidency,-fayemi-tells-church-leaders

Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi, yesterday, allayed the fears of Christians in the country over the controversial Muslim-Muslim ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC), saying it was a calculated political strategy by the party to win the presidential election.

Fayemi stated this in Ado-Ekiti, at the weekend, during a courtesy visit by new executives of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Ekiti State Chapter, led by their chairman, Emmanuel Aribasoye.

He said the choice of a Muslim running mate for the APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, was not because there were no competent Christian politicians from the North, as being erroneously peddled in some quarters.

The Ekiti governor urged Christian leaders to eschew “the theology of disengagement” and embrace politics by converting the current challenge to an opportunity to present a charter of demands to all political candidates, based on irreducible minimum conditions acceptable to Christendom.

He said: “Many Christians see politics as a dirty game, and for this reason are disengaged from the political process. It’s time for us to realise that there are compelling reasons for Christians to participate in politics. In my own opinion, whatever makes us good Christians makes us good citizens.

“You raised a matter that is agitating the minds of many Christians, particularly Christians who are not in politics. But I can tell you that Christians, who are in politics, are equally concerned about the matter you have raised on the Muslim-Muslim ticket.

“Where we are, now, my plea with Christians is to do that which is expected of us. Yes, the agitation must continue. And on my part, as a Christian, I have been talking to both the presidential candidate and other leaders of the party that we need to take quick steps that we should have taken earlier by approaching the leadership in Christendom and explaining the context of the selection that was about to happen.”

“Even if they don’t agree with our choice, they would have seen the sincerity of purpose and understood that the decision was not on ground of competence because we have competent Christians all over Nigeria but on grounds of strategic political moves, which is what we do in politics. We have to look at scenarios and calculate where the votes would come from. It is a game of numbers.”