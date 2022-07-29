muslim-muslim-ticket:-new-can-president,-okoh-states-position

Archbishop Daniel Okoh, the new president of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), on Thursday, said several Christians have the genuine fear that there is a deliberate plan to remove the Christian faith from the scheme of things and make them second-class citizens in Nigeria.

Okoh said the fear was borne out of the recent happenings in the polity.

According to him, “that is, the same-faith ticket in one of the major political parties in Nigeria despite the caution raised by CAN since two years ago.”

In his acceptance speech in Abuja after the General Assembly of CAN validated his election, Okoh said: “We are coming in at the time that all of us in the Christian faith, believe that some section of political leaders are not sensitive to the diverse nature of our population when certain decisions are being made.

“Whatever happens, no matter how many times our sensibilities are insulted, we must resolve to make a positive impact on the political, economic and social systems of our dear nation.”

bioreports reports that against the outcry of Nigerians, the All Progressives Congress, APC, Presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu picked Kashim Shettima, a Northern Muslim as his running mate.