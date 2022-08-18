muslim-muslim-ticket:-apc-insists-no-plot-to-unseat-adamu

As party chieftain explains why chairman must go

All Progressives Congress (APC) has refuted media reports alleging plot to unseat National Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu. The refutation came against the backdrop of speculation that the top echelons of the party have perfected moves to sack Adamu and bring on board former Benue State governor and Minister for Special Duties, George Akume.

The reports had suggested the plan was part of efforts to appease Nigerians opposed to APC’s Muslim-Muslim presidential ticket.

But the party, in a statement by National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, said there is no iota of truth in the story, even as it blamed the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the speculation.

Morka said: “The reports are based on the imagination of its sponsors, ostensibly unnerved by the remarkable achievements of Adamu since assuming office as National Chairman.

“Our party and leaders are currently focused on the important task of building a strong and vibrant electoral campaign and will not be distracted by the boring chirps of idle speculators.

“The opposition PDP is quite welcome to continue to dissipate its energies on innuendoes, chasing after phantom plots in APC, rather than concentrating on mending its broken and acrimonious house.

“The National Working Committee of our party stands united under Adamu’s leadership as national chairman with the singular commitment to wining the next general election.”

BUT a chieftain of the party and National President of APC Initiative for Good Governance, Musa Mohammed, insisted Adamu should go.

He said: “We want to make a difference in 2023, and we need Christian votes in the North. We should not deceive ourselves because numbers matter in politics and they (Christians) also have numbers. Moreover, we must show that we are our brothers’ keepers in everything we do.

“In my opinion, the party should immediately switch the APC national chairmanship position for a Christian and move the party chairman to the position of national leader, which Bola Ahmed Tinubu is currently occupying.

“Other positions should also be looked into, and have the party in balance along religious lines, which is very important at this critical time.”