Musk wants Tesla factory in India, but post ‘temporary relief’ on import duty – Times of India

NEW DELHI: The world’s most-exciting automotive company Tesla is ready to set up a factory in India, but first wants a “temporary relief” on import duty which CEO Elon Musk says is “the highest in the world”.

Talking to his followers on Twitter who asked for a Tesla factory in India, Musk said, “We want to do so, but import duties (in India) are the highest in the world by far of any large country!”

Musk said lower duty on fully-built imported cars will first help the company generate sufficient demand in India, that will help Tesla plan out the much-awaited factory for the market.

“We are hopeful that there will be at least a temporary tariff relief for electric vehicles. That would be much appreciated.”

Currently, India imposes 100% duty on import of fully imported cars with CIF (Cost, Insurance and Freight) value more than $40,000 and 60% on those costing less than the amount.

Musk rued that fact that the green electrics are taxed equally to petrol and diesel. “Clean energy vehicles are treated the same as diesel or petrol, which does not seem entirely consistent with the climate goals of India.”

Asked by a follower if Tesla could start with local assembly in India, Musk said, “If Tesla is able to succeed with imported vehicles, then a factory in India is quite likely.”

The call by Musk, one of the world’s leading voices that is pushing sustainable and green mobility, comes at a time when the Indian government itself is considering demands by the American company to make it easier to import.

Recently, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari had said Tesla has a golden opportunity to set up its manufacturing facility in India, given the country’s thrust on e-vehicles.

Tesla is already sourcing various auto components from Indian makers and setting up base here would be economically viable for it, the road transport and highways minister had said.

In February this year, Karnataka chief minister B S Yediyurappa had claimed that Tesla would set up its manufacturing unit in the state.

Musk’s company has already registered Tesla India Motors and Energy Pvt Ltd with Registrar of Companies, Bengaluru, and has also hired local officials for the market.



FacebookTwitterLinkedinEMail