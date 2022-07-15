Billionaire’s lawyers filed court papers in first public response to Twitter’s lawsuit
Elon Musk filed a motion Friday opposing Twitter Inc.’s request to expedite a trial over his intention to terminate his $44 billion takeover.
Lawyers for Mr. Musk filed papers with the Delaware Chancery Court, their first public response to the lawsuit filed earlier this week by the social-media company seeking to enforce the terms of their merger agreement. The court should reject Twitter’s “unjustifiable request to rush this,” they said in their filing.
