Musician Fetty Wap’s daughter, Lauren Maxwell, dead at age 4 – Fox News

Fetty Wap’s 4-year-old daughter Lauren Maxwell has died, her heartbroken mother revealed on Sunday.

The tragic tot’s mother, Turquoise Miami, made her death public in an Instagram post that remembered the young girl as “vibrant” and “funny.”

“This is my amazing, beautiful, funny, vibrant, loving, talented, smart and hardheaded princess mermaid Aquarius,” she wrote.

“If you see this post scrolling by with her comment or just say to yourself ‘i love you LAUREN’ because they say that souls can feel your love #rip,” the devastated mother wrote.

(Ollie Millington/Redferns)

The mom included a video of her smiling daughter bouncing up and down in a pool.

Lauren was one of Fetty Wap’s six children.

It was not immediately clear exactly when and how the little girl died.

The 30-year-old “Trap Queen” rapper hasn’t commented directly about Lauren’s death.

But he appeared to acknowledge her death last Sunday following a performance at the Miami festival, Rap-Up magazine reported.

“LoLo daddy did that shit for you last night baby girl,” he wrote in a since-expired Instagram story.