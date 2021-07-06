Music promoter, Osaghalele poised to take entertainment to next level – P.M. News

Osasogie Osaghalele

By Taiwo Okanlawon

International music promoter, Osaghalele is poised to take the entertainment industry to the next level

Nigerian-born Osasogie Osaghalele is an exceptionally talented and creative showbiz personality with certified record of delivering marketing solution with innovative strategy in exporting the Nigerian music to outside world.

The Canadian-based entertainment entrepreneur is widely known among showbiz promoters. He debuted into the promotion and exporting of Nigerian creative works outside the shores of the country, few years back with his unique strategy.

Before he finally settled in North-America; Canada, he has been to countries like Benin Republic, Ghana, Togo in Africa, Turkey, Cyprus, Dubai and United State of America promoting the beauty and culture of Nigeria through entertainment and creative works of young talented Nigerians. Osaghalele has showcased a good number of artistes who needed their creative works to be seen outside the shores of the country.

This young showbiz philanthropist who hails from Edo State is not just a lover of music but supports movie practitioners alike. Osasogie artistically called Crisogie among his teeming followers also had a flare for comedy which has been his first passion in the entertainment world, and he is poised to take the entertainment industry to the next level.