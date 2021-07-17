By Emmanuel Okogba

Afropop star, Davido has dropped the video for ‘Shopping Spree’ off his ‘A Better Time’ album that was released November last year.

Davido dropped a snippet for the video yesterday and had fans looking forward to the latest collaboration with American pop star, Chris Brown alongside Young Thug.

The video has gathered about 100,000 views since upload and is expected to gather more views before the end of today.

Directed by Des Gray, the video is the second time Davido and Chris Brown would be shooting a music video together, the first being ‘Blow My Mind’ premiered almost two years ago.

Davido and Breezy also have another song together titled ‘Lower Body’ released in 2019.

Young Thug featured in Davido’s 2017 single ‘Pere’ that also had Rae Sremmurd.

The 17-track album has songs like FEM, Jowo, The Best, Something Fishy amongst others.

Watch music video HERE

