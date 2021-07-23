MUSIC: 2Baba ft Falz – Rise Up – GH Gossip

International award winning singer and sensational songwriter from Nigeria, 2Baba is back with another dope record captioned; “Rise Up”.

The “African Queen” hit-maker pairs up with top Nigerian rapper, Falz aka Falz The Bahd Guy to serve fans and the music communitey with this latest well curated single.

The latest output is his first release of the month, July. “Rise Up” owes production, mixing and mastering credit to Cobhams Asuquo.

According the celebrated singer, “The song speaks of the current situation of the country and in the fact that we can’t give up, not now, not ever and the unity in our strength and also take care of our mental health”.

2Baba, officially called Innocent Ujah Idibia is the first winner of MTV Europe, Best African Act Award in 2015. ‘Rise Up’ is a great piece of music you will want to add to your playlist and play endlessly.

ALSO: M3nsa – Eyes But No Eyes

Take a listen below.