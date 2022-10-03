Musiala-led Bayern Munich back on track after 4-0 thrashing of Bayer Leverkusen

Bayern Munich finally got back to winning ways in the Bundesliga earlier this evening when Julian Nagelsmann’s Rekordmeister dispatched Gerardo Seoane’s Die Werkself at the Allianz Arena in a 4-0 thrashing that ended the Bavarian club’s worst run of league form in the last twenty years while guaranteeing that Bayer Leverkusen remains on their worst run to start a league campaign in over four decades.

Goals from Leroy Sané, Jamal Musiala, Sadio Mané, and Thomas Müller all found the back of the net as Nagelsmann made a few tactical adjustments that returned in a manner commensurate with Bayern’s expectations as pressure began to mount on the young tactician’s tenure at the club after failing to win any of their last four fixtures in the league before the international break which culminated in a 1-0 loss in a Bavarian derby away at FC Augsburg.

But like on many occasions already this season, 19-year-old Musiala has been at the center of it all for Bayern after the Stuttgart-born wunderkind has provided ample evidence to suggest that he is the best young player in Europe.

Not only did Musiala bag Bayern’s second goal in tonight’s route, but he added two assists to his 2022-23 CV as well which now takes him to twelve direct goal contributions for Nagelsmann’s outfit this term in just eleven appearances across all competitions while leading the club in both goals and assists overall.

In a season where Bayern had to move on from club icon Robert Lewandowski while replacing the Polish superstar with Sadio Mané, while still boasting the likes of the aforementioned Müller and Sané as well as Serge Gnabry and Kingsley Coman, Musiala has risen above his club contemporaries in a manner that will undoubtedly benefit both club and country and at a time where the German national team under Hansi Flick is in need of additional inspiration as they go into the 2022 World Cup in Qatar on the back of a disappointing UEFA Nations League campaign.

For a player who so nearly opted to ply his trade for England after spending years in Chelsea’s academy pipeline before moving back to Germany when he joined Bayern, his storyboard could look very different if not for the decisions that have brought him to the precipice of being considered one of the top talents in Europe regardless of age.

With Bayern now potentially back on track should they string together an expected run of matches on the back of tonight’s win, few would have expected that – despite his clear potential – that Jamal Musiala would be the key man fro Bayern in a side packed with quality. But, after all, age knows no limitations in football.

