Murdered Super TV CEO buried amid tears – TheCable Lifestyle – TheCable

Usifo Ataga, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Super TV who was murdered last month, has been buried amid tears.

Usifo was buried in a private ceremony held at the Ebony Vaults in Ikoyi axis of Lagos state on Friday.

The burial was graced by Brenda Ataga, the deceased’s wife, other family members as well as friends who gathered to pay their last respect.

The burial also comes after a service of songs was held in honour of the deceased in Victoria Island, Lagos on Thursday.

Brenda had earlier in her tribute described her husband’s death as “heartbreaking”.

“Finding out of your demise was the worst news imaginable. My mind had raced through all the possibilities of where you were and what could have happened but death, death wasn’t an option,” she had said.

“Now I’m yet to comprehend the stark reality that your life was cut short in your prime, at a renaissance of all you had toiled for. I’m lost for words.”

The media entrepreneur was stabbed to death and left in the pool of his own blood inside a Lagos hotel on June 15.

Chidinma Ojukwu, a 21-year-old student of the University of Lagos (UNILAG), was thereafter arrested in connection with the case.

Chidinma had earlier confessed to stabbing Ataga “twice on the neck side,” alleging that the businessman forcefully had sex with her.

But in a dramatic twist, Chidinma denied her initial confession that she killed the Super TV CEO.

