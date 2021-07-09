The Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council, OYC, has expressed outrage over the assassination of the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Scientific Equipment Development Initiative, SEDI, Prof. Samuel Ndubuisi by unknown gunmen.

bioreports had reported that the former Enugu State University of Science and Technology, ESUTH, senior lecturer was murdered alongside his orderly on the Enugu Port-Harcourt Expressway on Wednesday evening.

There is also unconfirmed report that his daughter who was with him at the time of the incident was kidnapped by the gunmen.

Speaking to journalists, Thursday, on the development, the President-General of the OYC, Mazi Okwu Nnabuike said the murder of the federal government official was most dehumanizing and shocking.

“We are in deep pains over the gruesome murder of Prof. Simon Ndubuisi in the most horrible manner. It is so sad that this is happening barely two days after another young man, the CEO of AutoEase was cut in his prime by unknown gunmen.

“This growing trend of crime in our dear state is totally unacceptable; we are in deep pain because Enugu State is not known for this. Who did we offend that has chosen to visit this terror on us?

“We are asking the entire Enugu youths to say no to these mindless killings; it will do us no good,” Okwu declared.

While declaring that they were behind Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi in search for the restoration of normalcy in the State, the Ohanaeze Youth leader added that, “Enugu is the most peaceful State and we should not let anyone rob us of that very important toga.

“I urge all the youths of Enugu State to stand with the Governor in this very challenging time.

“May I also call on security agencies to step up action in securing the people of Enugu State; they cannot continue to be taken unaware while crimes of this magnitude are being perpetrated in our dear State. They must have to rise to the occasion,” Okwu stated.