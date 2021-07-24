Munmun Dutta of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is not quitting show, assure producers – Hindustan Times

Producers of the hit comedy show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah have assured fans that Munmun Dutta is still a part of the show. Rumours of Munmun’s exit had surfaced recently after she was trolled online for her alleged casteist comments.

Neela Film Productions Pvt Ltd, the production house behind the show, have called the rumours ‘incorrect’. Speaking to a leading daily, they said, “Munmun Dutta continues to remain part of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah as Babita ji. Any rumours about her quitting the show are baseless and incorrect.”

Recently, Munmun Dutta had apologised for using a casteist slur in a YouTube video and blamed the ‘language barrier’ for it. “This is in reference to a video that I posted yesterday where in one word used by me has been misinterpreted. It was never said with the intent to insult, intimidate, humiliate or hurt anyone’s feelings,” she wrote in her apology.

She continued, “Because of my language barrier, I was genuinely misinformed about the meaning of the word. Once I was made aware of its meaning I immediately took the part down. I have utmost respect for every single person from every caste, creed or gender and acknowledge their immense contribution to our Society or nation.”

Filmmaker Neeraj Ghaywan told her not to make excuses. “‘Has been misinterpreted’? ‘Never said it with intent to hurt’? There is no other interpretation! You said the B word and there is no way to cover it up. Apologise and shut up.”

Multiple FIRs were registered against Munmun for her comments. However, the Supreme Court put a stay over them. The justice bench did pull her up for her comments. “What you said may amount to bringing the entire community into disrepute. You say you are a woman but tell us if women have any better rights than men or they also have equal rights?” the bench of justices Hemant Gupta and V Ramasubramanian had asked.

Munmun has played Babita ji on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah for many years. Other members of the cast include Dilip Joshi and Shailesh Lodha.