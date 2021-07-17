“Mumsy don win ghost of the year for Heaven” – Alex Ekubo tells Obi Cubana (Video)

Nollywood actor, Alex Ekubo is of the opinion that businessman, Obi Cubana’s late mom have won “Ghost of the year” award in Heaven.

The actor stated this while revealing what he learnt from her extravagant burial ceremony which held in Oba, Anambra state, on Friday, July 16.

According to him, he discovered that there are three types of money – Nigerian money, Igbo money and Anambra money. He asserted that the latter is unbeatable and not for the faint hearted.

He wrote,

“I learnt a vital lesson yesterday.



There are 3 kinds of money in this World.



There is Nigerian Money



There is Igbo Money



Then There is ANAMBRA MONEY.

You see this last one I mentioned.



If skin no full, no put body.

Pùta Dia… 💸

@obi_cubana no worry, Mumsy don win Ghost of the year for Heaven. 🏆”

Watch the video below,