mumbai-surat-guwahati-goa-mumbai:-shinde-sena’s-10-day-round-trip-to-topple-maharashtra’s-thackeray-govt

NEW DELHI: The rebel Shiv Sena MLAs are back in Mumbai after a 10-day trip that took them to three BJP ruled states that has catapulted their leader

Eknath Shinde

to the Maharashtra chief minister’s chair.

The 10-day round trip was eventful, with several twists and turns, claims and counter-claims and courtroom battles that eventually led to the fall of the

Uddhav Thackeray

government.

With the firm backing of the BJP, Shinde led-rebels would be confident of passing the floor test even as the Uddhav camp makes a last ditch effort to stop them on the assembly.

The rebels and Thackeray loyalists are set to clash when the assembly convenes on Sunday to elect a new speaker.

Here’s a look at how the events unfolded since the rebels slipped out of Mumbai to Surat, and then Assam and Goa, before landing back in Mumbai on the evening of July 2.

Shinde & loyalist MLAs slip out of Mumbai, show up in Surat

Several Shiv Sena MLAs led by Eknath Shinde were reported to have gone incommunicado, before showing up in a Surat hotel on June 21. 11 Shiv Sena MLAs and some Independents were said to be in the group.

From Gujarat to Assam, another BJP-ruled state

A day later, on June 22, Shinde and MLAs accompanying him arrived in Guwahati and checked into the Radisson Blu Hotel. There Shinde made a startling claim that he had the support of not just 11 but 40 MLAs, including Independents.

Maharashtra political crisis live updates

Rattled Shiv Sena claims coercion, intimidation

The Shiv Sena alleged that MLAs had been taken out of Mumbai by trickery, coercion and intimidation. Party leaders made repeated claims, without substantiating, that 15-20 of the rebel MLAs are in touch with the Sena leadership. They also expressed confidence that the rebels would vote for the MVA, should a floor test happen.

Rebel ranks swell in Guwahati

Reportedly 7 more Sena MLAs joined the Eknath Shinde-led camp after the rebels landed in Guwahati, apart from Independents. Higher education minister Uday Samant became the 8th minister from the Thackeray cabinet to cross over. Shinde claimed support of 39 of Shiv Sena’s 56 MLAS.

MLA’s letter to CM spells out “grievances” in Sena

The rebels alleged that the MVA partners NCP and Congress were calling the shots in Uddhav’s Thackeray’s government, while MLAs for the largest constituent, the Shiv Sena, were being cold-shouldered. The chief minister too had become inaccessible to party MLAs, they alleged.

Rebel MLA Sanjay Shirsat in a letter to the CM wrote, “To enter Varsha, we had to plead with people you had surrounded yourself with.”

“While we were not allowed entry to Varsha, our true opponents — MLAs and leaders belonging to the NCP and Congress — would face no problems in meeting you,” Shirat further said.

Uddhav Thackeray leaves CM’s bungalow

On June 22, an embattled Uddhav Thackeray said that he is ready to resign if that is the will of Shivsainiks. Later the same day, Thackeray left the chief minister’s bungalow Varsha and moved back to his family home Matoshree.

Sena moves to disqualify 16 Shinde loyalists

The Shiv Sena petitioned the Maharashtra deputy speaker to disqualify 16 rebel MLAs, including Eknath Shinde, purportedly for not attending a party meet. It also wrote to remove Shinde as the legislature party leader.

The notices to the 16 concerned MLAs mandated them to respond within a day.

The deputy speaker also dismissed a no-confidence motion against him, claiming it was sent from an anonymous e-mail.

SC breather for rebels on disqualification notice

The rebels were quick to knock the Supreme Court, which granted them time till July 11 to respond to the deputy speaker’s notice on disqualification.

This dented the Thackeray camp’s hopes of denying them a chance to vote, should a floor test happen.

Claim to Balasaheb’s legacy

The two camps were also at loggerheads over who are the “real” ideological successors of Balasaheb Thackeray and his brand of “Hindutva.”

The rebels announced that their faction would be called Shiv Sena Balasaheb. Uddhav loyalists were quick to hit back, saying the Sena founder’s name cannot be used by any other outfit.

The Shiv Sena executive committee on July 25 authorised party chief Uddhav Thackeray to take action against the rebels.

Rebel ministers lose portfolios

CM Uddhav Thackeray on July 27 stripped 9 rebel ministers of their portfolios. The rebellion left Thackeray with only four Shiv Sena ministers in the cabinet, the others being from alliance partners.

However a day later, Thackeray struck a re-conciliatory note and appealed to the dissidents camping in Guwahati to return to Mumbai and talk to him, saying it’s not “too late”.

Raut’s veiled warning to rebels

Firebrand Sena MP Sanjay Raut issued a veiled warning, saying matters are decided not just in court but also on the streets- a tacit reference to the Shiv Sena cadres. He even called them “thieves, sacrificial goats.”

Offices of several rebel MLAs were vandalised, prompting the administration to provide additional security to the houses and families of rebel MLAs.

Rallies were also seen in support of Shinde in Thane and other places.

Fadnavis meets Shah, Nadda in Delhi, governor in Mumbai

On June 28, former state chief minister Devendra Fadnavis flew to Delhi where he met home minister Amit shah and BJP chief JP Nadda over the political situation in Maharashtra.

On returning to Mumbai later in the night, he reached the Raj Bhavan straight from the airport to meet governor Koshiyari. Fadnavis urged the governor to direct the government to prove its majority in the wake of the Sena MLAs’ rebellion.

Governor orders floor test

Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari ordered a floor test of the Thackeray government late on June 28. In a letter to the assembly secretary, he cited 7 Independents who wrote to him, and various media reports about 39 MLAs withdrawing support to the MVA government.

The floor test is to be video-graphed, completed by 5pm, and no adjournments to be made during the special session on June 30, the letter said.

Rebel MLAs leave Guwahati for Goa

On Wednesday, rebel MLAs left Guwahati for Goa, another “safe” destination, considering it is a BJP ruled state.

They paid obeisance at Guwahati’s Kamakhya temple before boarding a special flight to Goa. Eknath Shinde told the media that he and his loyalist MLAs will be in Mumbai for the floor test scheduled for the next day, June 30.

SC does not stay floor test

As expected, the Thackeray camp moved the Supreme Court, seeking a stay on the floor test ordered by the governor.

The bench heard lengthy arguments by the counsels of the Shiv Sena chief whip, the rebels and governor Koshiyari. Hearings started around 5pm on Wednesday, June 29, and continued till around 8:30. The bench read out its verdict around 9pm.

“Our understanding is that floor of the house is the only way to settle these issues of democracy,” the bench observed.

Uddhav Thackeray resigns

With the writing clear on the wall, Uddhav Thackeray did not cling to the chief minister’s chair for long after the Supreme Court ruling. He announced his resignation in a live broadcast the same day, thus cancelling the necessity for a floor test the next day.

“Stabbed at the back by my own,” was his refrain as he stepped down as MVA chief minister.

Fadnavis, Shinde meet governor, stake claim

Eknath Shinde arrived in Mumbai on Thursday, June 30. He went to meet governor Koshiyari in the afternoon, along with BJP leder and former CM Devendra Fadnavis. He handed over letter of support, supposedly from 170 MLAs from the rebel Sena camp, BJP and several Independents.

Shinde to be CM, Fadnavis announces

Shortly after meeting the governor, Fadnavis and Shinde appeared together to address the media. Here, fadnavis made an announcement that none had expected- Eknath Shinde, and not him, will be the next chief minister of Maharashtra.

Fadnavis also announced he will not be a part of the government, altough his party BJP will be a part of the coalition.

Fadnavis agrees to be Dy CM, on ‘party orders’

Fadnavis’ decision to keep out of the Shinde government could not last for long. BJP chief JP Nadda tweeted that he has made a personal request to Fadnavis to join the cabinet.

Soon after, the former chief minister reversed his decision and agreed to be Shinde’s deputy. “Can’t go against party orders,” he said in explaining the change of heart.

Shinde, Fadnavis take oath

Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari administered the oath of office to Shinde and Fadnavis at Raj Bhavan in Mumbai shortly after 7.30pm on June 30.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Eknath Shinde saying he will work towards taking Maharashtra to greater heights.

“I would like to congratulate Eknath Shinde Ji on taking oath as Maharashtra CM. A grassroots level leader, he brings with him rich political, legislative and administrative experience. I am confident that he will work towards taking Maharashtra to greater heights,” PM Modi said in a tweet.

Both camps put up nominee for speaker’s election

First-time MLA Rahul Narwekar of the BJP on Friday filed his nomination as the party candidate for the post of Maharashtra assembly speaker.

The MVA fielded Shiv Sena MLA Rajan Salvi against Narwekar. Salvi filed his nomination on Saturday. The election to the speaker’s post is due on Sunday, June 3, when the assembly will convene for a special session.

Shinde removed as Sena ‘leader,’ promises to legally challenge move

The Shiv Sena ‘removed’ the new chief minister Eknath Shinde as a ‘Shiv Sena Leader’ for indulging in ‘anti-party’ activities.

In a terse letter to Shinde on Thursday, Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray said: “You have been indulging in anti-party activities and have voluntarily given up your membership of Shiv Sena.”

A Shinde loyalist said the move would be legally challenged unless reversed.

“All elected MLAs have appointed Shinde as the group leader. His removal as the Legislative Assembly group leader has also been challenged in the Supreme court. We will respond to Thackeray legally,” Deepak Kesarkar asserted.

He added that Shinde, as chief minister, was now the leader of the Legislative Assembly.

CM Shinde and rebel MLAs arrive in Mumbai

Shortly after 8pm on July 2, a special SpiceJet plane from Goa brought back chief minister Eknath Shinde and the rebel MLAs from Goa to Mumbai.

BJP MLC Prasad Lad went inside the SpiceJet plane to welcome back the rebel Sena MLAs.

CM Shinde’s supporters gathered in large numbers outside the airport to welcome him back.

