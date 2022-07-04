mumbai-cab-ride-costlier-than-flight-to-goa

MUMBAI: “Flight to Goa is cheaper than my ride home #peakMumbairains”, tweeted a passenger of an aggregator cab recently as the journey fare displayed on his app was Rs 3,041 for a hatchback, Rs 4,081 for a sedan and Rs 5,159 for an SUV.

The passenger,

Shravankumar Suvarna

, had booked an Uber cab from Mumbai’s Dadar to go towards

Kalyan

, and his message went viral, with

Netizens

opposing huge surge prices by aggregators. Asked for comment, Uber officials did not issue any statement till the time of going to press.

Sources in aggregator firms said surge price was an algorithm which was like a dynamic fare which depended on supply vis-a-vis demand. “Since the rider was booking a cab in the rain, when demand is high, but supply low, the surge price kicks in,” sources said. The rider was trying to book a cab around 9.30 pm on June 30.

A few passengers TOI spoke to said that lately there have been similar cases wherein the surge price was over Rs 1,000 for rides after midnight. “Many of us depend on the aggregator cab for journeys late at night, and surge prices leave us fuming. If you are lucky, you might get a normal fare, but not always,” said a regular cab user, not wishing to be named.

The tweet on hefty surge price invited a lot of comment from citizens. Some said they will now switch from cab rides to public transport such as trains and buses.

Riders have demanded a ceiling on maximum fare for any journey.

